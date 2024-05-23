Bengaluru Rave Party: 86 Test Positive for Drugs, Including Two Telugu Actors

Hyderabad: Two prominent Telugu actors, who attended a rave party at a Bengaluru farmhouse on May 20, have been found to have consumed drugs, said police sources on Thursday. The event, titled 'Sunset to Sunrise Victory,' was raided by the police, who seized various narcotic substances, including MDMA, cocaine and hydro ganja.

A total of 103 blood samples were collected from the partygoers and 86 individuals, comprising 59 men and 27 women, tested positive for drug consumption. The police are now preparing to issue notices to these individuals, summoning them for questioning. The investigation, which has been transferred to the Narcotics Wing of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB), is being led by a special wing of CCB police sleuths.

One of the actors had initially denied attending the party, claiming to be in Hyderabad at the time. However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda later confirmed that she was indeed present at the rave party. Another actor, who admitted to attending the event, claimed she was unaware of the drug use and appealed to the public for support.

The Karnataka Police are also investigating the possibility of a sex racket operating, along with the drug supply. Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Home Minister G Parameshwara has stated the government's commitment to making Karnataka a drug-free state, warning that students, who engage in drug consumption and trafficking, will be monitored and sent back to their home states.