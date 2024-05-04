ED Files Money Laundering Case Against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a money laundering case against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in connection with the snake venom-rave party incident in Lucknow.

The case has been lodged under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in view of a case that was filed against him in Noida in 2023. Yadav will be interrogated soon. This apart, the probe agency will also interrogate the owners of big hotels, resorts and farm houses.

Gaurav Gupta from BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals organisation had filed a complaint in Sector 49 of Noida against Yadav. On the basis of which, a case was registered against him and five others, all snake charmers, under several sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

On March 17, Noida Police arrested all the accused, including Yadav on allegations of hosting a rave party and providing snake venom there. He was also accused of shooting videos of gang members with snakes and organising rave parties. Last month, Noida Police had filed a 1200-page chargesheet against Yadav.

During investigations it was revealed that snake venom was supplied to big hotels, farm houses and at rave parties in NCR. Yadav was sent to judicial custody for 14 days and is presently out on bail.

After being released on bail, Yadav claimed himself to be innocent and alleged of being a victim of conspiracy hatched by people who are jealous of his success.