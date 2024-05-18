Indian Students Advised To 'Stay Indoors' Amid Mob Violence In Kyrgyzstan; 4 Pakistani Students Killed

Hyderabad: Embassy of India in Kyrgyz Republic on Saturday advised the Indian students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan "to stay indoors" amid mob violence targeting international students erupted in Kyrgyzstan's capital city.

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm, but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue..." Embassy of India in Kyrgyz Republic said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Replying to the advisory by the Indian embassy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the Indian government is monitoring the welfare of Indians students in Bishkek amid mob violence targeting international students erupted Kyrgyzstan's capital city.

"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," EAM S Jaishankar said.

While the Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan said the "situation is presently calm", Pakistan's mission said that a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek, where students from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan reside, have been attacked amid the violence.

According to media reports, many Indian students are also likely under threat. In an advisory posted on X, the Embassy said that the matter escalated after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students on May 13 went viral online on Friday.

Police in riot gear were deployed in part of Kyrgyzstan's capital overnight as large crowds gathered in anger over an alleged fight between local and foreign people, The Times of Central Asia reported. The incident appeared to reflect tension over the presence of migrants, many from South Asia, in Kyrgyzstan, it said.

Since the incident occurred, Pakistani students claimed that neither the Pakistani Embassy nor the local Kyrgyz authorities provided them with any assistance. The students alleged that they weren’t receiving proper medical care even in hospitals, and that they had serious safety concerns. According to the Pakistani Embassy, they are deeply saddened by the incident and are in contact with the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to ensure the students’ safety.

In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advise all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation return to normal. We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity," Pakistan's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham wrote on X on Saturday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed concern over the attacks and said that he has directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary assistance.