Honey Trap Case: Police Nab Woman, Kin for Blackmailing Youth, Extorting Rs 58 Lakhs from Him

Panipat (Haryana): Police have arrested two accused including a woman in a honey trap case in Jind, Haryana and seized Rs 58 lakh 55 thousand from them. The woman has been sent to judicial custody for a day.

She has been identified as Manisha, resident of Muzaffarnagar UP Hall Hari Nagar Colony and the man, Krishna resident of Gharaunda Hall Harisingh Colony.

Police sources said that the victim was called to Manisha's room last year, forcefully made to consume intoxicant after which an obscene video of him was shot on the phone. Both Manisha and Krishna, since then, were extorting money from the victim by threatening to make his obscene video viral.

On Thursday, May 2, the accused called the youth, threatened him and demanded Rs 15,000. The frustrated victim took a photo of the transaction and sent it to the police, lodging an FIR at the Old Industrial Police Station.

CIA police then formed a three-member team and raided the room of the accused in Hari Nagar and arrested both of them and recovered Rs 15,000 from their possession. After an intense interrogation, police recovered the entire amount and presented both of them in the court on Friday, May 3 after which the woman was sent to police remand.

The complainant stays near the Thana Purana Industrial, police said. Manisha often visited the area with her brother and sister-in-law. Back in 2023, Manisha got the contact numbers of the victim and his wife and hatched a plan to extort money. Initially, she said that she was sick and needed Rs 5,000 for treatment and children's' fees.

As the victim reached the house of the accused to deliver money, he found Manisha and Krishna there. Manisha offered him cold water after which the victim fell unconscious. The duo then stripped him and shot an obscene video on their phone. The accused duo also snatched a gold chain, ring and Rs 5,000 cash from him.

Since the past year, they have demanded Rs 40 lakh in cash and Rs 18 lakh online by constantly threatening him of making the obscene video viral. Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat appealed to the public to be aware and complain to the police if they fell prey to extortion cases. "Nothing of this sort will be tolerated," he added.