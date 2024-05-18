TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home after 25 Days, Opens up about His Whereabouts

New Delhi: Television actor Gurucharan Singh, best known for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hit series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reappeared at his home here after disappearing on April 22. His unexpected return relieved his worried fans who had been expressing concerns about his whereabouts online.

Upon arriving back in the national capital, Gurucharan was questioned by the Delhi Police, and his statement was recorded in a local court. He revealed that he had embarked on a spiritual journey, explaining his absence to the authorities.

His disappearance triggered distress for his family, especially his father who filed a report with the Delhi Police when Gurucharan failed to return to Mumbai as planned.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Gurucharan had been managing multiple bank accounts and using credit cards despite financial difficulties. Initially, friends and relatives suggested that he might have ventured into the mountains to explore his spiritual side.

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, urged Delhi's authorities to expedite the investigation. In a video message, he expressed solidarity with Gurucharan's family and called for swift action to resolve the case.

Gurucharan rose to fame with his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but left the show a few years ago. His sudden disappearance sparked concern within the entertainment industry, prompting calls for a thorough investigation and justice for his family.