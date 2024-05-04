Cop Among Six Injured After Volvo Bus Overturns in Uttarakhand

Roorkee: Six people including a policeman were injured after a speeding Volvo bus rammed into a police check post built on the Narsan border in Roorkee area of Haridwar district in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

An official said that the high-speed private Volvo bus coming from Delhi overturned after colliding with the check post at around four o'clock this morning. In the accident, six people including a home guard named Naresh posted at the post have been injured, who were sent to the hospital for first aid. The bus driver has fled from the spot.

After the incident, passersby pulled out the passengers through the ventilation on the roof of the bus and broken glasses. On receiving the information about the accident, Kotwali's SSI Dharmendra Rathi reached the spot with the police force and sent all the injured to the community health center of Narsan. The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway, which was cleared by the police.

Kotwali's SSI Dharmendra Rathi said that information was received on Helpline number 112 that a bus has overturned on the highway after hitting the post. After receiving the information, the bus was moved to the side with the help of a crane and the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment, he said. He said that the bus has been taken into custody, but the bus driver has absconded from the spot. Legal action will be taken against the bus driver, added the police officer.