Cop Among Six Injured After Volvo Bus Overturns in Uttarakhand

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

Updated : May 4, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

Accident representational pic
Accident representational pic (File)

A police official said that the bus on way from Delhi towards Haridwar rammed into the police check post near the Narsan border and overturned leading to injuries to six people including a cop posted at the check post.

Roorkee: Six people including a policeman were injured after a speeding Volvo bus rammed into a police check post built on the Narsan border in Roorkee area of Haridwar district in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

An official said that the high-speed private Volvo bus coming from Delhi overturned after colliding with the check post at around four o'clock this morning. In the accident, six people including a home guard named Naresh posted at the post have been injured, who were sent to the hospital for first aid. The bus driver has fled from the spot.

After the incident, passersby pulled out the passengers through the ventilation on the roof of the bus and broken glasses. On receiving the information about the accident, Kotwali's SSI Dharmendra Rathi reached the spot with the police force and sent all the injured to the community health center of Narsan. The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway, which was cleared by the police.

Kotwali's SSI Dharmendra Rathi said that information was received on Helpline number 112 that a bus has overturned on the highway after hitting the post. After receiving the information, the bus was moved to the side with the help of a crane and the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment, he said. He said that the bus has been taken into custody, but the bus driver has absconded from the spot. Legal action will be taken against the bus driver, added the police officer.

  1. Read more: Canada: Indian couple, their grandchild killed in multi-vehicle accident
  2. 6 Including Two Girls Killed after Car Plunges into Gorge in Mussoorie
Last Updated :May 4, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.