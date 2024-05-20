CCB Raids Rave Party in Bengaluru; Drugs Seized, Telugu TV Stars, Models Among Attendees

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police raided a rave party at a farm house near Electronic City late last night and seized drugs and 'ecstasy' pills from the venue.

Five persons, including the party organiser were arrested while the others are undergoing medical examination. Among the attendees include many film stars and models of Telugu film industry.

Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Chandragupta said, "According to information that a rave party was organised in the GR Farm House, the CCB police and the local police conducted a joint raid. There were 100 attendees and some drugs were also found. Later, dog squad was called to the spot and more stocks of drugs were found".

The raid was conducted at around 3 am and drugs including 17 MDMA pills, ganja and cocaine were found. There were more than 100 people from Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh who attended the party of whom, there were many DJs, film stars, models and techie. A pass belonging to an MLA from Andhra Pradesh was found in a car of an attendee. More than 15 luxury cars including Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and Audi belonging to the attendees have been seized by police.

It has been revealed that the party was organised by a Hyderabad-based man, Vasu at a farm house owned by a businessman. CCB's anti-narcotics team raided the venue as the party continued beyond the permissible hours.

An official of the CCB Police said a case has been registered at Electronics City police station. Police have inspected the venue and are investigating into the supply chain of the seized drugs.