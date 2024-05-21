Bengaluru Rave Party: 5 Arrested, Telugu Supporting Actress Under Lens

Bengaluru: Five persons have been arrested in connection with organising a rave party at a farm house from where narcotics were recovered during a raid, Bangalore City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand said on Tuesday.

A Telugu supporting actress is under the scanner for her involvement in the party, he further said.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) and local police had conducted a raid on late Sunday night on the basis of a tip-off and MDMA pills, cocaine, ganja and other drugs were recovered from the farm house.

Dayanand said around 100 people attended the party but no people's representative was found involved in it. Narcotics were found across the venue, even in the swimming pool, he said.

A case has been registered at the Electronic City police station and as the venue falls under the jurisdiction of Hebbagodi police station in rural Bengaluru, it will be transferred there.

A complaint had surfaced that a Telugu supporting actress had made a video of the raid. Dayanand said the complaint is being probed and it is to be ascertained as to when the video was shot.

All those involved in the rave party are undergoing medical examination. Action will be taken as soon as their medical report is received, the commissioner added.