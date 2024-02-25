Delhi: One-and-Half-Year-Old Girl 'Mauled' to Death by Stray Dogs

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 17 minutes ago

Canine Terror

Panic gripped Dhobi Ghat area in Delhi's Tughlaq Lane after a one and a half year old little girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on Saturday evening. Local residents blamed a woman running an NGO there for feeding the street dogs that posed a constant threat in the area.

New Delhi : Canine terror is on the rise in the national capital. The latest case has come to light from Tughlaq Road area where three to four stray dogs attacked and allegedly mauled a one and a half year old little girl to death. The girl was badly injured in this attack and was declared as dead during treatment in the hospital.

After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. The victim's family lives in Dhobi Ghat in Tughlaq Lane area. The girl's uncle Ravi said that the incident happened late on Saturday evening. When the attack took place, a DJ was playing nearby which was why the girl's screams were not audible in that noise.

The victim family's neighbor Amit said that a woman runs an NGO and she feeds these stray dogs. He said that the matter has been complained to the concerned many times but there is no action. Today a little girl lost her life and if the stray dogs are not caught quickly, then this incident can happen to someone else too, he said.

The dead body of the girl was handed over to the family members after post-mortem. A police team along with forensic wing staff visited the spot. Investigation is on.

