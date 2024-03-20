Revenge on Stray Dogs for Killing Pet Dog: Three Held For Shooting 20 Canines to Death in Telangana

Mahabubnagar: In an inhumane incident reported from Telangana, a man along with his friends shot dead as many as 20 stray dogs after the canines mauled to death a pet dog and injured another in Mahabubnagar district of the state, police sources said. Police on Tuesday March 19 arrested three accused in the incident that took place a month ago in Ponnakal village of Addakula mandal of Mahbubnagar district.

SP Harshvardhan divulged the details about the shocking incident at a presser at the district center. The accused have been identified as Manda Narsimha Reddy (57) from Godupalli, Farukhnagar Mandal, Rangareddy District, who currently lives in Red Hills, Hyderabad, and his friends Tariq Ahmed (42) and Mohammad Taher (40) of Falaknuma.

SP Harshvardhan said that Narasimha Reddy's mother-in-law is from Ponnakal village of Addakula Mandal and she has pet dogs of the dachshund breed. The SP said that one pet dog was bitten to death by stray dogs in the village and another was injured. Narasimha Reddy got angry with the dogs and came to Ponnakal on February 15 with his friends in his car.

Around 1.30 am on the said date, Tariq Ahmed went to shoot all the dogs found in the village with a licensed gun, leading to the death of 20 dogs, the SP said. Following the complaint of Panchayat Secretary Vijaya Ramaraju, the police investigated and found that the accused had come in a Mercedes Benz car.

The three came in the same car on Tuesday to attend a function in Ponnakal. According to reliable information, a team led by Bhootpur CI S. Ramakrishna and Addakula SI M. Srinivas raided the location and arrested all the three accused. A 0.22 rifle, six cell phones, and a car were also seized from the accused, police said.