Rajasthan: 6-Yr-Old Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs En Route to School in Chittorgarh

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): A six-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Parsoli town of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Monday.

The victim, Ayush, son of Bherulal Khatik, was a student of LKG in Mewar Public School. The boy was on his way to school when dogs attacked him. By the time, local people rescued and took him to the hospital, he had already succumbed to his injuries. After completing his post-mortem, police have handed over the body to his family members.

Police station in-charge assistant police sub inspector Bhavani Singh said Ayush had left home for school in the morning like any other day. "After walking around 50 to 60 metres, suddenly half a dozen stray dogs attacked him. Nobody was around to help him when the incident occurred as people were busy at their farms. Someone heard his screams and rushed to the spot but, it was too late. Ayush had already suffered severe bite wounds on his neck, legs and other parts the body," Singh said.

Ayush was rushed to the Parsoli Community Health Centre, where doctor declared him brought dead. On hearing about the incident, a large number of villagers reached the hospital.

Dr. Rajesh Gurjar, doctor of the hospital said that there were several wounds on the boy's body. He had a severe wound on his neck and died due to respiratory tract injury.