Rajasthan: 6-Yr-Old Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs En Route to School in Chittorgarh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Rajasthan: 6-Yr-Old Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs En Route to School in Chittorgarh

The victim, a student of LKG, was attacked by stray dogs, around 50 to 60 metres away from his house. Since people were at their fields, nobody was around to help him. Finally, someone heard his screams and ran to the spot but the boy had already suffered several wounds.

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): A six-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Parsoli town of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Monday.

The victim, Ayush, son of Bherulal Khatik, was a student of LKG in Mewar Public School. The boy was on his way to school when dogs attacked him. By the time, local people rescued and took him to the hospital, he had already succumbed to his injuries. After completing his post-mortem, police have handed over the body to his family members.

Police station in-charge assistant police sub inspector Bhavani Singh said Ayush had left home for school in the morning like any other day. "After walking around 50 to 60 metres, suddenly half a dozen stray dogs attacked him. Nobody was around to help him when the incident occurred as people were busy at their farms. Someone heard his screams and rushed to the spot but, it was too late. Ayush had already suffered severe bite wounds on his neck, legs and other parts the body," Singh said.

Ayush was rushed to the Parsoli Community Health Centre, where doctor declared him brought dead. On hearing about the incident, a large number of villagers reached the hospital.

Dr. Rajesh Gurjar, doctor of the hospital said that there were several wounds on the boy's body. He had a severe wound on his neck and died due to respiratory tract injury.

Read more

  1. Delhi: One-and-Half-Year-Old Girl 'Mauled' to Death by Stray Dogs
  2. 20 Stray Dogs Shot Dead in Telangana, Probe Initiated
  3. Telangana: Elderly Woman Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Kamareddy

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.