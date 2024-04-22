Phone Tapping Case: Retired SP Divya Charan Rao Interrogated

Hyderabad: Telangana Police have yet again interrogated retired SP Divya Charan Rao in connection with investigations into the alleged snooping on some political parties by the previous BRS government.

Investigations have revealed destruction of evidence and it has come to light that the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) had reportedly seized cash and illegally transported money in their vehicles.

Four police officers are already in judicial custody in this case and now retired SP Rao is being questioned. During the investigation, the issue of money being transported in the vehicles of the task force had come to the fore and Rao was questioned in this regard.

It has also been revealed that the key suspect in the alleged snooping case is former OSD of task force Radhakishan Rao. It was learnt that Rs one crore was sent through an SI of task force to Divya Charan Rao. Money was sent to him on two occasions from Ranigunj and Afzalgunj. Divya Charan Rao was questioned on the basis of the statements given by the concerned SI.

The investigating officers have called Divya Charan Rao for questioning thrice and asked him about the case details. The investigators are trying to probe as to from whom the money was collected and where it was sent. Also, under whose orders the money transportation took place is also under the scanner.

Since the incident took place in October 2023, it is being investigated as to whether the money was given to any of the candidates of the assembly elections.

Police had earlier asked Radhakishan Rao as to why he chose Divya Charan Rao for this task but no satisfactory answers were received from him. He will be interrogated again.

Currently, the focus of the investigation team is on the destruction of evidence. Probe is on to find out who collected the money in Ranigunj and Afzalgunj and to whom Divya Charan Rao handed it.