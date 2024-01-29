Assam CM, State Police Deny Snooping on ULFA (I)

Guwahati (Assam): The nerve war between Assam Police and United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) has escalated yet again. The tension got exacerbated after the banned outfit issued a video on Sunday in which it claimed that the Assam police had planted a spies in the outfit's camp.

In the released video a newly-inducted cadre named Manas Buragohain, allegedly caught by the ULFA (I) for spying, made some sensational revelations against Assam police.

Manas, who hails from Sarupathar of Golaghat district, revealed that he is an Officer of the Special Branch of Assam Police who got enrolled in 2021 and later joined the ULFA (I) in November 2023.

Soon after the video sparked a row across the state, Assam Police issued a statement in which it denied the allegations and called them completely false, misleading and motivated.

Even Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had to step in for damage control adding that the allegations made by the ULFA (I) faction are baseless and might be construed from some misunderstanding.

Sarma clarified that the man joined the group in November 2023 and issued a video in which he introduced himself as an engineering student. He also appealed to ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah not to harm him and hand him over to his family.

Notably, on Sunday, in the video released by ULFA (I) camp, the arrested youth has raised several sensational allegations against top officials of the Assam Police. One of the allegations is related to young women given sex education and thrown into the ULFA (I) camp.

Manas also claimed that Assam Police personnel were trained by Trishna Handique and Manas Chaliha for this anti-ULFA (I) operation.

Manas added that he hailed from Golaghat and was a sub-inspector of the special branch of Assam Police. After joining the force, he was entrusted with the responsibility of snooping on ULFA (I) in 2021. Hence, he was used in such a fashion that the militant grouip didn't suspect him.

The man also added he did full justice to his job and was even arrested by cops several times. This helped him gain trust of ULFA (I).

After this he joined ULFA (I) last November. He said that joining ULFA (I) was also part of the mission against the militant outfit. He revealed that Manas Chaliha and Diganta Pandey of Assam police were the ones behind sending him for the mission.

He made shocking revelations that the mission was indirectly promoted by Director General of Police GP Singh and Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta. Borgohain also took the name of the then director general of police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta in this connection.

He also claimed that seven Assam Police personnel including him were given special training before being planted as spies in Guwahati and even outside the state.