New Delhi: Soon after reports of the Centre's snooping and alleged hacking attempt of mobiles of opposition leaders surfaced, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit back at the government saying as soon as Adani is touched, intelligence agencies and snooping are deployed.

On multiple opposition leaders alleged 'hacking' of their Apple devices, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said,"...Earlier, I used to think number 1 is PM Modi, number 2 is Adani and number 3 is Amit Shah, but this wrong, number 1 is Adani, number 2 is PM Modi and number 3 is Amit Shah. We have understood the politics of India and now Adani ji cannot escape. Distraction politics is going on..."

During his press conference, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi showed a copy of the warning e-mail received by several opposition leaders from their phone manufacturer about "state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise their phone".

He further said that the government is indulging in distraction politics. "Do as much phone tapping as possible, you can take my phone, I am not scared," he said. Rahul Gandhi also read out Apple's warning in the presser and said party leaders like K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera, and several other opposition leaders got it.