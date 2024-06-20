India vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Inking Historic Feat; Needs Six Sixes

Barbados: India captain Rohit Sharma will have an opportunity to achieve a major landmark in the Super 8 match against Afghanistan when the Indian team will take on them on Thursday in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Indian opener has hit 194 sixes so far in his T20I career and is already the top batter in the list of the cricketers hitting most sixes. Now, he will have an opportunity to become the first batter to hit 200 T20I sixes across the globe.

Rohit, who hails from Mumbai, has hit 194 sixes from 154 T20I fixtures while former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill is in the second position on the list of batters with the most sixes by smacking 173 maximums from 122 matches. The third position is occupied by Englishman Jos Buttler, who has whacked 130 sixes so far in the 121 T20Is. West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran and Australian all-rounder Gleen Maxwell have hit 129 sixes each.

India is on a mission to end their ICC trophy drought after winning their last title in the form of the Champions Trophy 2013. The team has been reaching the knockouts in most of the tournaments but after that hasn't managed to clinch the silverware. With players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the twilight of their careers, the Men in Blue are going to give their best to add a trophy to the trophy cabinet.

India entered the Super Eights with a clean record as they didn’t suffer any loss in the Group stage. Rohit and his boys would like to continue the winning momentum and carve a path, which will take them to the trophy.