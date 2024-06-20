ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Inking Historic Feat; Needs Six Sixes

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma might etch his name in the history books in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match against Afghanistan. By hitting six sixes, the right-handed batter can become the first cricketer to hit 200 sixes in T20Is.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: Rohit Sharma (AP Photos)

Barbados: India captain Rohit Sharma will have an opportunity to achieve a major landmark in the Super 8 match against Afghanistan when the Indian team will take on them on Thursday in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Indian opener has hit 194 sixes so far in his T20I career and is already the top batter in the list of the cricketers hitting most sixes. Now, he will have an opportunity to become the first batter to hit 200 T20I sixes across the globe.

Rohit, who hails from Mumbai, has hit 194 sixes from 154 T20I fixtures while former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill is in the second position on the list of batters with the most sixes by smacking 173 maximums from 122 matches. The third position is occupied by Englishman Jos Buttler, who has whacked 130 sixes so far in the 121 T20Is. West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran and Australian all-rounder Gleen Maxwell have hit 129 sixes each.

India is on a mission to end their ICC trophy drought after winning their last title in the form of the Champions Trophy 2013. The team has been reaching the knockouts in most of the tournaments but after that hasn't managed to clinch the silverware. With players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the twilight of their careers, the Men in Blue are going to give their best to add a trophy to the trophy cabinet.

India entered the Super Eights with a clean record as they didn’t suffer any loss in the Group stage. Rohit and his boys would like to continue the winning momentum and carve a path, which will take them to the trophy.

Read More

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 | 'Aiming To Do Something Special'; Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Super Eights
  2. If Rohit, Kohli Plays Defining Knocks on Big Days, Group League Scores Won't Matter: Manjrekar
Last Updated : 19 hours ago

TAGGED:

INDIA VS AFGHANISTANROHIT SHARMAT20 WORLD CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.