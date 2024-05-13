ETV Bharat / state

Haldwani Violence: 71 More Accused Booked Under UAPA

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

A collage of visuals during the communal violence during the demolition of religious structures in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand
A collage of visuals during the communal violence during the demolition of religious structures in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand(File)

A police official said that the Nainital Police have booked 71 more accused in the Haldwani violence of Feb 8 this year taking the total number of UAPA cases in the incident to 107 so far. At least six people were killed while scores others were injured in the violence that broke out during the demolition of a madrassa and another Islamic place of worship which the authorities claimed were built “illegally”.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): In a significant development with regard to the communal violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani earlier this year, police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against 71 more accused currently lodged in jail. The UAPA has already been imposed on 36 accused in the case including the main accused Abdul Malik.

The case stands filed at the Mukhani police station in connection with the communal violence that took place at Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani in Nainital district of Uttarakhand on February 8 this year during the demolition of a madrassa and another Islamic place of worship which the authorities claimed were built “illegally”. At least six people were killed in the communal violence including a large number of police personnel as well as officers and journalists. Huge damage was also caused to government and private property due to arson and stone pelting.

A police official said that a total of 98 of the accused were presented in the court recently where on the request of the police, their judicial custody has been extended for 28 more days. Haldwani Police had also appealed to the court to impose UAPA Act on the accused in the case filed by the Municipal Corporation, including sections related to arson and robbery, and also to extend the judicial custody.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said that the matter is being investigated seriously adding every aspect of the case is being investigated.

The Haldwani Municipal Corporation had suffered the most loss in the incident where the miscreants set fire to many vehicles of the Municipal Corporation and the police.

  1. Read more: Haldwani Violence: Key Accused Abdul Malik's Property to be Confiscated to Cover Damage
  2. Haldwani Violence: Woman Among 4 More Accused Held; Total Arrested Persons 100
  3. Haldwani Municipal Corporation Issues Notice to Abdul Malik to Compensate for Violence

