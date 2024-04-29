Haldwani Violence: Key Accused Abdul Malik's Property to be Confiscated to Cover Damage

Haldwani: In the wake of the Municipal Corporation initiating process to recover money from Abdul Mallik, a key accused in violence at Uttarakhand's Haldwani to cover damage caused to government property during clashes, the administration has launched a search for all his property.

The recovery process is being conducted through the Nainital tehsil administration. The administration has already sent a recovery notice to Malik, who is lodged in Nainital jail.

On February 8, several police personnel and government employees were injured in the violence that broke out in Banbhulpura police station area over demotion of an alleged illegal madrassa under an anti-encroachment drive.

Haldwani Municipal Corporation had stated that a damage of Rs 2.68 crore was caused during the violence. After which, Haldwani tehsil administration issued a recovery notice against Malik, asking him to deposit the money.

However, Malik has not yet deposited any amount till now. Thus, the tehsil administration has started searching for his property to compensate for the loss.

Officials have found that a plot under Nainital tehsil area is in Malik's name. This apart, he also owns a plot in Sanguri village of Bhimtal under Nainital tehsil measuring more than eight nali (1 nali equals 200.67 sqm).

Tehsildar Nainital Manisha Markana said recovery from Malik is underway through the Nainital tehsil. Notice has been served to him in Nainital jail. If Malik does not compensate for the loss of Rs 2.68 crore then action will be taken to auction his confiscated land.

Malik's wife Safia and son are also lodged in jail.