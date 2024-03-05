Haldwani Municipal Corporation Issues Notice to Abdul Malik to Compensate for Violence

The corporation, in its order, specified that if the compensation of Rs 2.68 crore is not deposited within a week, the process of seizing Malik's moveable and immovable property will be initiated.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The Haldwani Municipal Corporation Tuesday issued a notice to Abdul Malik, the mastermind in the Banphoolpura violence, asking him to compensate for the loss of property worth Rs 2.68 crore, Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay said.

Municipal officials said that the order specifies that if the amount for the loss incurred by the Corporation during the violence is not deposited within a week, then the process of confiscation of the movable and immovable property of the concerned will be initiated.

Upadhyay, after assessing the loss of Municipal Corporation property, had written a request letter to the District Magistrate office to issue Redressal Commission for recovery.

On February 8, as the authorities carried out a drive that resulted in the demolition of a madrasa and a mosque owned by Malik, violence broke out.

The local police station was encircled by a mob, cars were set on fire, and stones were thrown following which Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called for shoot-at-sight orders.

Meanwhile, three individuals were taken into custody by the Nainital district police on Monday. The police have already taken 92 people into custody as part of their ongoing investigation.

Nainital Senior Superintendent Police, Prahlad Meena said, “Zahir, 40, Mohd Shabir, 50, and Danish Khan, 35, are from Banphoolpura. They were identified through CCTV footage and evidence collected during on-ground investigations.”

In the past two weeks, Delhi Police carried out separate operations that resulted in the arrests of Abdul Malik, and his son, Abdul Moeed.

