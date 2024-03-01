Five Women Arrested in Connection with Haldwani Violence, 89 Arrests so Far

Haldwani: At least five women on Friday were arrested in connection with the Haldwani violence which took place on February 8 in the town's Banbhoolpura area over the demolition of an illegal madrassa, officials said. The five arrested women are Shahnaz, Soni, Shamsheer, Salma and Reshma, they all are residents of the Banbhoolpura area.

The women are accused of throwing stones at the police during the Haldwani violence. Uttarakhand police have arrested 89 people so far including the main accused Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid in the case. Abdul Malik who was arrested on February 24, is currently in police remand and being interrogated.

Nainital SSP, Prahlad Narayan Meena, confirmed the arrest of five women on Friday. "The role of some women in the Haldwani violence had come to light, after which the police team identified five women and arrested them. Police are also searching for the accused based on CCTV footage and videos. A case has been registered against about 5000 unknown people in the entire matter. The people who were involved in the violence are being identified and arrested. So far 89 people have been arrested, including five women," he said.

Violence in Haldwani had left six persons dead and more than 100, including police personnel and journalists, injured, the police had said earlier. The rioters had indulged in stone pelting and arson. They had set a number of vehicles and the Banbhoolpura Police Station on fire.