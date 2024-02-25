Police to Act against People Who Helped Abdul Malik after He Absconded Following Haldwani Violence

After interrogating Abdul Malik, police found that many people gave him shelter in Delhi, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bhopal and also arranged vehicles for him to escape. A list of these people who helped Malik is being prepared and action will be taken accordingly, police said.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Abdul Malik, the prime accused of violence that broke out in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, who was arrested from Delhi on Saturday, took shelter in the national capital, Gujarat, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bhopal ever since he absconded after the incident 16 days ago. A list is being prepared by the Nainital Police of individuals who gave shelter to Malik.

Police have received concrete information about two persons who kept Malik in their house for two days. They also provided a vehicle for him to escape. Police have taken Malik on remand for 10 days and interrogating him.

The people who gave shelter to Malik knew that he was declared most wanted by police. There were posters of him everywhere and a look-out notice had also been issued against him. Despite this, some people gave him shelter.

It is being told that Malik was in Dehradun on the day the incident occurred and then absconded. When police interrogated him, he informed about the cities where he stayed during the last 16 days. Police are also questioning him on who provided him vehicles to escape. Two names have emerged so far in the investigation and police may soon take them into custody for questioning.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said that Malik is being interrogated and action will be taken following investigation. Also, action will be taken against whoever helped Malik in providing shelter and assisting him to escape, he added.

It is being said that Malik had contacts in upper reaches of the society and was helped by them.

