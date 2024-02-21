Children in Violence Hit Haldwani are Too Frightened to Return to School as Curfew is Lifted

As ETV Bharat went to the ground to know the reasons about the children not returning to school despite the curfew being lifted from the entire Banbhoolpura, some parents said that they are avoiding sending their wards to the school for safety while others said they have not yet received information from the school authorities over reopening of the educational institutions.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Even though authorities have lifted the curfew entirely from violence hit Banbhoolpura in Uttarakhand's Haldwani where at least six people were killed and scores injured during the demolition of an Islamic seminary earlier this month, schoolchildren are not returning to their classes with parents adopting a wait and watch approach for the safety of their wards.

Apart from the loss of six precious lives in the violence, education seems to be the biggest casualty in Banbhoolpura in the aftermath of the Feb 8 violence. Local children are preferring the four walls of their houses over the educational institutions amid fears of a possible spurt in the violence.

When ETV Bharat went to the ground to know the reasons for the children still avoiding school, some families who have been directly affected by the violence said that they are waiting for the situation to improve. A few families said that they had not received information from the respective school authorities over the resumption of classwork.

At least six people were killed while scores of others were injured in violence at Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani in Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Feb 8 during the demolition of an Islamic seminary and another place of worship. Local Muslims alleged discrimination on the lines of religion. But authoritities maintained that the religious places had been built “illegally”.

Uttarakhand Police on Monday said that a total of 68 accused have been arrested in the incident. However, the alleged mastermind identified as Abdul Malik is still absconding in the case, police said.

