10 More Arrested Over Haldwani Violence; Search Intensifies

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police on Monday arrested 10 more accused in connection with Haldwani violence, officials said.

Following the arrest, 68 accused have been arrested so far in the case. Nainital SSP Prahlad Meena said 10 miscreants have been arrested on Monday in the Haldwani violence case.

The two main wanted accused Tasleem and Wasim have also been arrested, however, the mastermind of the violence Abdul Malik is still absconding, another senior police official said.

At the same time, Uttarakhand police have intensified the search for the Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik. The police have issued a lookout search against Malik and intensified the search operation in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

The officials have also initiated to extract the call and bank account details of Malik and his associates, sources said.

Over 1,500 CCTV cameras have been searched at various places, sources added. Meanwhile, the property of another alleged accused of the violence Ayaz Ahmed has been attached, they added. Police said Ayaz is a resident of Nai Basti near Gopal Mandir.

Earlier, the properties of the five accused including Abdul Malik were attached. A local court had ordered to confiscate the properties of nine absconding persons.

Police had apprehended three accused identified as Shakeel Ansari, Mokin Saifi and Ziaul Rehman on Saturday. Meanwhile, former bureaucrats have written a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi expressing concern over the action taken in Haldwani violence.

At least 83 former bureaucrats including former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, India's first Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, social worker and former IAS officer Harsh Vardhan have also expressed deep concern over the situation in Haldwani.

The bureaucrats said, 'We condemn the violence of February 8, 2024. There should be an impartial investigation into this. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased civilians and the police, administrative officials and injured civilians."

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set ablaze. In the violence, six persons were killed and over 100 people, including police personnel and media persons, were injured.

