Antique Items, Foreign Currencies Seized from Haldwani Violence Mastermind's Luxurious House

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Police have recovered a huge stock of foreign currencies and valuables worth crores of rupees after confiscating the house of Abdul Malik and his son Moeed, the mastermind behind Haldwani violence.

Malik's luxurious house is located on line number 8 in Banbhulpura in Haldwani. The district administration initiated the confiscation on Friday and the process continued till Saturday evening. A huge consignment of police and paramilitary personnel was present at the spot.

According to police sources, there are around 15 rooms in the house and every room has expensive furniture and antique items. There are beds, sofa and dining sets costing several lakhs, chandeliers and several expensive antique items.

All items, including even the panes of the windows and doors as well as doormats, ceiling fans and geysers have been confiscated. It has been learnt that one and a half dozen foreign watches and Saudi perfumes were recovered from the house.

Among the other items seized include more than 30 pairs of slippers and shoes, gym equipment and crockeries. Apart from a huge stock of Indian currency notes, currencies from Bangladesh, Nepal, Saudi Arabia and some other countries have been seized.

However, police did not disclose anything about the seizure. "We are making a list of the items seized from the accused's house. A report in this regard will be prepared and submitted in court," an officer of Nainital Police said.