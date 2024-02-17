Uttarakhand Govt Must Give Compensation, Jobs to Kin of Those Killed in Haldwani Violence: Jamiat

New Delhi: Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday accused the police in Uttarakhand of "brutality" in Haldwani and demanded that the state government give adequate compensation and jobs to the families of "innocent people" killed in recent violence. In his address at a meeting of the Jamiat working committee, Maulana Arshad Madani, who heads one faction of the grouping, said the situation in the country at this time are "very dangerous".

"Efforts are being made not only to incite Muslims by creating a new conflict but also to marginalize them. But despite all this, the patience and forbearance shown by Muslims is unparalleled," he said. Madani said earlier the elections were fought on the basis of basic issues like constructive programme, employment and education, but unfortunately the sectarian forces have provided "religious intoxication" to the people, and now the election is being fought only on the basis of sectarianism.

"We turned to the Supreme Court to give justice to the oppressed of the entire country...But, even the distinguished legal experts and retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Court are disappointed regarding the orders of the courts and especially the Supreme Court, whether it is Babri Masjid or Jama Masjid Gyanvapi, or Article 370," he said.

Condemning the "brutality and cruelty" of the police in Haldwani, Madani said the Uttarakhand government should give adequate compensation and jobs to the families of the "innocent people" who he alleged were killed in police action. He also demanded strict legal action against the police personnel who he alleged fired "indiscriminately" on the crowd.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police. In the Jamiat meeting, resolutions were passed regarding the Gyanvapi case and calling for the strict implementation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.