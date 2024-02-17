Uttarakhand: Curfew Relaxed Further in Violence-hit Haldwani

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 32 minutes ago

A file image of violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

In an order issued to this effect, DIstrict Magistrate Nainital, Vandana Singh said that curfew will be relaxed from 6 am to 8 pm in the northern area of Gaujajali Shani Bazaar of Banbhulpura area, the entire area west of Railway Bazaar Road and FCI area located at Golchha Compound.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): With a considerable improvement in the situation, authorities have announced further relaxation in the curfew in Uttarakhand's Haldwani where at least six people were killed and scores of others injured in violence during the demolition of an Islamic seminary earlier this month. The district administration Nainital has lifted the day curfew from the affected area of Banbhoolpura, while the night curfew will continue.

Issuing an order in this regard, District Magistrate Vandana Singh said that the curfew has been relaxed for a day from Saturday. During the relaxation of curfew, all the shops will remain open, but the movement of people will be restricted for now as a precautionary measure. According to the order by District Magistrate Vandana Singh, there will be relaxation in curfew from 6 am to 8 pm in the northern area of Gaujajali Shani Bazaar of Banbhulpura area, the entire area west of Railway Bazaar Road and FCI area located at Golchha Compound.

In the rest of the areas under Banbhoolpura police station limits, curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 5 pm. Barring the said areas where curfew has been relaxed, there will be complete curfew within the radius of 100 meters around the spot where the violence broke out in Banbhoolpura area. District Magistrate Vandana Singh has said that the curfew will be further relaxed according to circumstances. There are also board exams for school children, which were taken into consideration, the DM said.

Violence broke out at Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on February 8, during the demolition of an Islamic seminary which authorities said had been built 'illegally'. Police have arrested several accused in the case while the main accused Abdul Malik is said to be on the run.

  1. Read more: Police Issue Posters of 9 Wanted in Haldwani Violence, Appeal People to Share Info on Miscreants
  2. Haldwani: Man Listed as Violence Victim Later Found to Be Murdered over Affair with Policeman's Wife
  3. Haldwani violence: Civil Court orders to confiscate property of nine miscreants

TAGGED:

Haldwani Banbhulpura CurfewHaldwani Banbhulpura violenceHaldwani violence

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.