Uttarakhand: Curfew Relaxed Further in Violence-hit Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): With a considerable improvement in the situation, authorities have announced further relaxation in the curfew in Uttarakhand's Haldwani where at least six people were killed and scores of others injured in violence during the demolition of an Islamic seminary earlier this month. The district administration Nainital has lifted the day curfew from the affected area of Banbhoolpura, while the night curfew will continue.

Issuing an order in this regard, District Magistrate Vandana Singh said that the curfew has been relaxed for a day from Saturday. During the relaxation of curfew, all the shops will remain open, but the movement of people will be restricted for now as a precautionary measure. According to the order by District Magistrate Vandana Singh, there will be relaxation in curfew from 6 am to 8 pm in the northern area of Gaujajali Shani Bazaar of Banbhulpura area, the entire area west of Railway Bazaar Road and FCI area located at Golchha Compound.

In the rest of the areas under Banbhoolpura police station limits, curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 5 pm. Barring the said areas where curfew has been relaxed, there will be complete curfew within the radius of 100 meters around the spot where the violence broke out in Banbhoolpura area. District Magistrate Vandana Singh has said that the curfew will be further relaxed according to circumstances. There are also board exams for school children, which were taken into consideration, the DM said.

Violence broke out at Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on February 8, during the demolition of an Islamic seminary which authorities said had been built 'illegally'. Police have arrested several accused in the case while the main accused Abdul Malik is said to be on the run.