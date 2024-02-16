Haldwani: Man Listed as Violence Victim Later Found to Be Murdered over Affair with Policeman's Wife

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Nainital Police Thursday made a big revelation in the Haldwani violence case of February 8, clarifying that, Bihar's Prakash Singh, who was declared a victim of the violence, had no connection with the Banbhoolpura riots. Police said that he was killed by a police officer on Thursday because of his extramarital affair with the latter's wife.

The police arrested constable Birendra Singh (36), Suraj Bain (28) along with Prem Singh (30) and Naeem Khan (50) for the murder. Constable's wife Priyanka is absconding, police confirmed. With this confirmation, the death toll has come down to 5.

Nainital Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Prahlad Narayan Meena, said, "Prakash's body was found in the violence-affected area and was thus linked to the case. However, he did not die in the riots, rather, was murdered."

Nainital SSP said that Prakash was threatening the constable’s wife by making a video of his illicit physical relationship with her and was demanding money. "Priyanka hid the issue from her husband Birendra but on February 7, the constable got to know about Prakash. The constable and his friends planned to kill him,” he added.

Prakash was killed under the guise of the riot and his body was deliberately left in the violence-affected area in Banbhulpura to stage him as a victim of the Haldwani violence.

Prakash suffered three bullet wounds on his head from a pistol that was illegally obtained by the killers, police sources confirmed after obtaining the weapon. Prakash was summoned by Priyanka to Haldwani's Goulapar after he reached there on the day of the violence.

The district government did, however, declare on Thursday that the curfew in the Banbhoolpura region has been relaxed. Last week, violence broke out in the area following the demolition of a madrasa and a mosque during an anti-encroachment campaign, which resulted in numerous injuries and five fatalities.

Following the incident, a curfew was implemented throughout the district; it was subsequently lifted throughout the rest of the city and stayed in effect in Banbhoolpura, the scene of the carnage.



