Haldwani: Man Listed as Violence Victim Later Found to Be Murdered over Affair with Policeman's Wife

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 15 minutes ago

Haldwani Violence

Prakash Singh, a resident of Bihar, was killed by a police officer on Thursday because of his extramarital affair with the latter's wife, the Uttarakhand police confirmed, denying any connection of the murder to the Banbhoolpura riots, days after they had declared Prakash a victim of the Haldwani violence that broke out on February 8.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Nainital Police Thursday made a big revelation in the Haldwani violence case of February 8, clarifying that, Bihar's Prakash Singh, who was declared a victim of the violence, had no connection with the Banbhoolpura riots. Police said that he was killed by a police officer on Thursday because of his extramarital affair with the latter's wife.

The police arrested constable Birendra Singh (36), Suraj Bain (28) along with Prem Singh (30) and Naeem Khan (50) for the murder. Constable's wife Priyanka is absconding, police confirmed. With this confirmation, the death toll has come down to 5.

Nainital Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Prahlad Narayan Meena, said, "Prakash's body was found in the violence-affected area and was thus linked to the case. However, he did not die in the riots, rather, was murdered."

Nainital SSP said that Prakash was threatening the constable’s wife by making a video of his illicit physical relationship with her and was demanding money. "Priyanka hid the issue from her husband Birendra but on February 7, the constable got to know about Prakash. The constable and his friends planned to kill him,” he added.

Prakash was killed under the guise of the riot and his body was deliberately left in the violence-affected area in Banbhulpura to stage him as a victim of the Haldwani violence.

Prakash suffered three bullet wounds on his head from a pistol that was illegally obtained by the killers, police sources confirmed after obtaining the weapon. Prakash was summoned by Priyanka to Haldwani's Goulapar after he reached there on the day of the violence.

The district government did, however, declare on Thursday that the curfew in the Banbhoolpura region has been relaxed. Last week, violence broke out in the area following the demolition of a madrasa and a mosque during an anti-encroachment campaign, which resulted in numerous injuries and five fatalities.

Following the incident, a curfew was implemented throughout the district; it was subsequently lifted throughout the rest of the city and stayed in effect in Banbhoolpura, the scene of the carnage.


Read More:

  1. Haldwani Violence: Burqa Clad Muslim Women On Police Radar
  2. Haldwani Violence: Civil Court Orders To Confiscate Property Of Nine Miscreants

TAGGED:

HaldwaniHaldwani ViolenceUttarakhandBanphoolpura

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.