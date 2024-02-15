Haldwani Violence: Burqa Clad Muslim Women On Police Radar

SSP Nainital Prahlad Narayan Meena said that during the violence of Feb 8 in Banbhoolpura town during the demolition of Islamic seminary, Muslim women wearing burqa pelted stones at the police personnel and created ruckus during the "removal of encroachment". The SSP said that the women are being identified on the basis of CCTV footage of the incident to face the law.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): As probe into the violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani in which six people died and 300 were injured during the demolition of an Islamic seminary, Police have said that Muslim women wearing 'burqa' pelted stones at the police personnel and are being identified to face the law, sources said.

The women wearing burqas who created ruckus in the Banbhulpura violence are under police radar. SSP Nainital Prahlad Narayan Meena said that during the removal of encroachment, women wearing burqas also pelted stones at the police personnel. He said that “under the cover of burqa, women miscreants also pelted stones at the police personnel and created ruckus”.

The SSP said that the accused are being identified on the basis of the CCTV footage adding they will be brought to book. It can be recalled that late evening on Thursday 8th of February, violence broke out during the removal of a Muslim place of worship and Madrasa built on government land under Banbhulpura police station limits.

Six people have died in the violence, while more than 300 police-administration people as well as journalists have been injured in the violence. Property worth about Rs 8 crore has also been damaged in the incident. The district administration and the police administration have proposed to recover the damages from the accused to compensate for the loss.

The local administration in Uttarakhand's Haldwani has On Thursday Feb 15, the District Administration Nainital announced a curfew relaxation for a few hours in the Banbhoolpura town as the situation is returning to normal. According to an order issued in this regard by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh, curfew has been relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Gaujajali, Railway Bazar and FCI godown area while in the rest of Banbhoolpura, it will be relaxed for two hours from 9 am to 11 am.

