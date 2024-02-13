Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Five days after the horrific incident of violence in Uttarakhand's Halwani, the Municipal Corporation officials called for a meeting of the Muslim Religious Leaders under the Peace and Peace Committee. In the meeting, the religious leaders accused the administration of breaking the encroachment without their consent.

However, the administrative officials denied such allegations with District Officer, Nainital, Vandana Singh stating that the mosque and madrasa were built on government land illegally. She said that the government had issued a notice instructing to vacate the madrasa and the mosque beforehand.

Haldwani: DM Claims Violence Could Have Been Averted Had Muslim Religious Leaders Cooperated

She added, "While disturbance sparked in the Banbhoolpura area on February 8, an attempt was made to contact the Muslim religious leaders, but their phones were switched off. Had they cooperated with the police administration, the violence could have been averted."

Singh pointed out that the Madrasa was sealed with the consent of the religious leaders. "Some people conspired to break it open and the district administration was being pressurised. Police were fired upon with illegal pistols and several illegal weapons were also found in several Muslim families," she added.

Singh said that these allegations of police harassing innocent people by forcefully entering into their homes by breaking their doors is not true. "If they do not cooperate with us, they will have to face the consequences. Normalcy has not yet been restored in Banphoolpura. Essential commodities are being supplied in the curfew affected area. Curfew will only be relaxed when circumstances are better,' she added.