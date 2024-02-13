Haldwani Violence: Incident Shouldn’t Be Given a Communal Angle, Says Uttarakhand DGP

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar on February 13 urged residents not to give a communal angle to the Banbhoolpura violence in Haldwani. He further stated that the concerned authorities have taken the incident very seriously and the investigation is still ongoing.

Earlier, on Feb 12, the Muslim Peace Committee met with Nainital SSP and DM in Haldwani Nagar Nigam

While speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar said, “...People should not give this incident a communal angle. We are taking the incident very seriously considering the way the police and administration teams were attacked. We have registered three FIRs...Police will not take any action on innocent people...Lawful action is being taken.”