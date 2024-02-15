Haldwani Violence: Curfew Relaxed in Banbhoolpura Town as Situation Returns to Normal

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 39 minutes ago

Haldwani violence

As per an order issued by Nainital DM Vandana Singh, the curfew will be relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Gaujajali, Railway Bazar and FCI godown area while in the rest of Banbhoolpura, it will be relaxed for two hours from 9 am to 11 am. The DM said that curfew will be further relaxed in the coming days.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The local administration in Uttarakhand's Haldwani has announced a curfew relaxation for a few hours in the Banbhoolpura town on Thursday a week after communal violence erupted in the town during the demolition of an Islamic seminary leading to the killing of six people and injuries to scores of others.

An order has been issued in this regard by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh. According to the order by the Nainital DM, curfew has been relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Gaujajali, Railway Bazar and FCI godown area while in the rest of Banbhoolpura, it will be relaxed for two hours from 9 am to 11 am. Shops have been allowed to open even as essential goods will be delivered to the FCI godown area, but the Internet will remain completely shut as a precautionary measure.

On Thursday, February 8, communal violence broke out in the Banbhoolpura town during the demolition of a Madrassa, which the administration claimed had been built “illegally”. In the ensuing violence, six people died and more than 300 were injured. As the situation went out of control, the District Magistrate imposed curfew in the city on the night of 8 February.

District Magistrate Vandana Singh has said that the situation is returning to normal adding there will be further relaxation in curfew in coming days. Uttarakhand Police have arrested several accused in the case while main accused Abdul Malik is absconding in the case along with nine others. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused.

The court has ordered to confiscate the properties of nine people including Abdul Malik.

  1. Read more: Haldwani: DM Claims Violence Could Have Been Averted Had Muslim Religious Leaders Cooperated
  2. Uttarakhand: Death Toll Rises to Six in Haldwani Violence
  3. Haldwani Violence: Incident Shouldn’t Be Given a Communal Angle, Says Uttarakhand DGP

TAGGED:

Curfew in BanbhulpuraHaldwani Banbhulpura violenceHaldwani violenceHaldwani Violence

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.