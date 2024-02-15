Haldwani Violence: Curfew Relaxed in Banbhoolpura Town as Situation Returns to Normal

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The local administration in Uttarakhand's Haldwani has announced a curfew relaxation for a few hours in the Banbhoolpura town on Thursday a week after communal violence erupted in the town during the demolition of an Islamic seminary leading to the killing of six people and injuries to scores of others.

An order has been issued in this regard by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh. According to the order by the Nainital DM, curfew has been relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Gaujajali, Railway Bazar and FCI godown area while in the rest of Banbhoolpura, it will be relaxed for two hours from 9 am to 11 am. Shops have been allowed to open even as essential goods will be delivered to the FCI godown area, but the Internet will remain completely shut as a precautionary measure.

On Thursday, February 8, communal violence broke out in the Banbhoolpura town during the demolition of a Madrassa, which the administration claimed had been built “illegally”. In the ensuing violence, six people died and more than 300 were injured. As the situation went out of control, the District Magistrate imposed curfew in the city on the night of 8 February.

District Magistrate Vandana Singh has said that the situation is returning to normal adding there will be further relaxation in curfew in coming days. Uttarakhand Police have arrested several accused in the case while main accused Abdul Malik is absconding in the case along with nine others. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused.

The court has ordered to confiscate the properties of nine people including Abdul Malik.