Police Issue Posters of 9 Wanted in Haldwani Violence, Appeal People to Share Info on Miscreants

Haldwani: Nainital Police have released posters carrying photographs of nine miscreants wanted in connection with violence that broke out in Haldwani while demolishing an 'unauthorised' madrasa as part of an anti-encroachment drive last week. Also, properties of those involved in the violence have been confiscated.

So far 42 people have been arrested but nine others, including the main accused Abdul Malik and his son Moeed, are still absconding. Police have already issued a lookout notice against the duo.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said that posters of nine wanted miscreants involved in the Haldwani violence have been pasted at various places across the city. Raids have been launched at all possible hideouts of the miscreants.

Meena appealed people to inform police if they get any information about the miscreants by dialing 9411112743, 9411112741, 9411110396 and police control room numbers 9411112979, 9412087770.

On February 8, violence broke out in Banbhulpura police station area of Haldwani. The miscreants attacked police, administration and municipal corporation teams with stones when the 'unauthorised' madrasa was being razed. Incidents of arson were recorded and many vehicles were vandalised. The miscreants also attempted to set the Banbhulpura police station on fire.

With the situation aggravating, the district administration imposed curfew followed by orders for shoot at site. Many policemen were injured in the violence.

It is being said that main accused Malik had constructed the 'unauthorised' madrasa and opposed its demolition.