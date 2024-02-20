Haldwani Violence: Jamiat Hands Over Rs 2 Lakh to Kin of Those Killed, Rs 5,000 to Injured

Haldwani: Prominent Muslim organisation, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday handed over financial assistance of Rs two lakh each to the families of the victims of Haldwani violence and Rs 5,000 each to the injured.

The organisation had earlier accused the police of brutality and demanded that the state government provide compensation and jobs to the families of the victims.

Five persons were killed and many others were injured in a violence that broke out in Haldwani on February 8 in connection with demolition of an unauthorised madrasa under the government's anti encroachment drive. Curfew that was imposed following the incident, was lifted from Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on Tuesday.

After which, the national delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind reached Banbhoolpura from Delhi. Under the leadership of Maulana Arshad Madani, president of the organisation, the delegation members met people in Banbhoolpura. The delegation handed over cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 5,000 each to the injured.

The delegation claimed that six persons were killed in the violence though the official death toll is five. The sixth victim passed away in a hospital in Bareilly but police do not have any information about him.

The organisation has demanded a high-level investigation into the matter and action against the guilty

According to the delegation, compensation was given to the families of Md. Israr of Kidwai Nagar, Zahid Hussain of Kidwai Nagar, Anas of Gafoor Basti, Shaban of Azad Nagar, Faim of Gandhi Nagar and Arish of Gufbasti.