Haldwani: Normalcy Being Restored Slow and Steadily; Memories of Violence Still Fresh in Minds

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Even with the lifting of the curfew and normalcy slowly paving its way in Haldwani, memories of violence remains fresh in the minds of the residents. Fear looms large among the families of those injured and sources say that some of those could not reach the hospital because of the curfew and were forced to remain confined at home.

Now, with the upliftment of the curfew, several victims and survivors are coming forward to share their experience. 20-year-old Faizan, a resident of Gafoor Basti (slum), survived a gunshot in the violence on February 8.

"I was returning home after shutting down the shop when suddenly firing of bullets were heard. A bullet hit my leg and I ran to the hospital but by then, the curfew had already been imposed," he said.

Faizan's family said he suffered heavy blood loss due to the bullet injury but had to be treated at home due to the curfew. Finally now, with the upliftment, he has been frequenting the hospital for proper medical checkups, family members said.

Raees Ali, another resident of the Basti, survived a bullet injury that passed through his stomach. He was lucky enough to survive the attack. Ali said, "I was driving my E-rickshaw back home on the day of the violence when a bullet passed through my stomach. I ran home but situation changed from bad to worse, forcing everyone to remain in confinement."

Despite suffering heavily from the bullet injury, he too had to be treated at home and could not be rushed to a hospital. He got an X-ray done only after the curfew was lifted. "I am the breadwinner for the family. I have four daughters and a son. My wife has already passed away. I am happy that I survived and did not die in the attack," he said.

As per sources, residents still shudder to think of February 8 and often speak about the horrors of the violence on road. Even today, local police and central agencies are active in this area. The deployment of police at every square and intersection is indicative of the tension in the area.

Special precautions have also been taken in some areas. Several shops are still shut and despite the curfew being lifted, no one has reopened them. Several people confined to their homes are hesitant in coming out. The police administration has appealed to the people to cooperate and maintain peace.