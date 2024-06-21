Australia vs Bangladesh: Pat Cummins Picks First Hat-Trick of T20 World Cup 2024

North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda): Pacer Pat Cummins on Friday became the first player to take a hat-trick in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. He achieved an incredible milestone during the Super Eight clash between Australia and Bangladesh in the ongoing ninth edition of the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

The 31-year-old, who was coming fresh after taking a rest in the final Group stage match, was given to bowl in the death overs with Mitchell Starc finishing his quota before the 12th over. He removed Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan on the final two deliveries of the 18th over and then picked up the wicket of Towhid Hridoy with the first ball of the final over to complete the hat-trick. He finished with figures of 3/29.

With this, the right-arm pacer became the only second Australian to achieve the landmark after Bret Lee, who had picked up a hat-trick against the same opponents in the 2007 World Cup at Cape Town. He is the fourth Australian to achieve the feat in T20Is after Brett Lee, Ashton Agar, and Nathan Ellis.

Coming to the match, despite captain Najmul Hossain Shanto fighting 41 and Towhid Hridoy's blitz cameo of 40 runs, Cummins' stellar hat-trick helped Australia restrict Bangladesh to 140/8. Adam Zampa claimed two wickets while Starc, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with one apiece. Only Towhid Hridoy (40 off 28) remained around in the middle and delivered some ferocious smashes to propel his team to the 140-run mark.

Australia need 141 runs to clinch their first victory of the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Hat-tricks in Men’s T20 WC

Brett Lee (AUS) vs BAN, Cape Town, 2007

Curtis Campher (IRE) vs NED, Abu Dhabi, 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) vs SA, Sharjah, 2021

Kagiso Rabada (SA) vs ENG, Sharjah, 2021

Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) vs SL, Geelong, 2022

Joshua Little (IRE) vs NZ, Adelaide, 2022

Pat Cummins (AUS) vs BAN, Antigua, 2024



Australia bowlers with hat-tricks in T20Is

Brett Lee vs Bangladesh, Cape Town, 2007

Ashton Agar vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2020

Nathan Ellis vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2021

Pat Cummins vs Bangladesh, Antigua, 2024