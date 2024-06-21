World Peace And Prayer Day Observed To Engage People To Pray For Mother Earth

New Delhi: World Peace and Prayer Day is observed every year on June 21, to engage people of all faiths across the globe to pray for Mother Earth.

To create awareness and inspire the next generation about the environment and care for it, this day is celebrated by people across the world as they believe that the earth is the source of all its living beings.

Buffalo Field Campaign posted on X, “World Peace and Prayer Day, Friday, June 21. Chief Arvol Looking Horse 19th Generation Keeper of the sacred white buffalo calf pipe, is asking us to participate at our sacred site or building.” It is considered that since 1996, Peace and Prayer Day has been celebrated during the summer solstice.

Taking to social media X, The Plant Initiative posted, “World Peace and Prayer Day 2024 will be held June 21, 2024. Live streamed speakers from 18-21, 2024. People will gather at sacred sites worldwide to offer prayers. The central event in Pipestone, Minnesota, USA.”

This day brings the people together and builds unity among them. They come together in unity and pray for the prosperity and well-being of all life on Mother Earth.

People across the globe celebrate this important day in their own ways like some people visit a sacred site or spiritual place including a temple and church. In a sacred site, people spend time and perform prayer or meditation to generate positive vibes and energy for the world.

People also celebrate this day by organizing a community gathering in which they discuss the importance of Peace and Prayer. On this day, attending educational workshops and dialogues related to peace and prayer also motivates people and creates awareness among them about different cultures, faiths and ways to develop harmony.

Several people keep themselves engaging in social services and help others who are in need. It is collective action to promote peace and well-being on the earth.