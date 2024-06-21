Nothing Much to See Here, Just Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Adorable 'Post Pack up Shots' with Their Kids

Hyderabad: Lady Superstar Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan are seemingly enjoying their personal and professional lives to the fullest. Their sweet moments together often make headlines, and now with their twin boys Uyir and Ulag, they couple is relishing parenthood.

Recently, Vignesh shared a family portrait on social media, capturing candid moments with Nayanthara and their children dressed in black, which pleasantly surprised their fans. The post received numerous comments, many noting how much the children resemble both Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. Sharing a set of two pictures on Instagram, Vignesh wrote, "#PostPackUpShots are best when the full family is present on set !!❤️"

For those unaware, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged vows in Chennai in June 2022, with the wedding attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee, and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins, Ulagam and Uyir, via surrogacy. Following the row over violating the surrogacy rules, it was widely reported that the two had a registered marriage six years before they tied the knot in traditional ceremony in 2022.

On the professional front, Nayanthara, last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, has three upcoming projects. Two are in Tamil, and one is a Malayalam film. In the sports film Test, she stars alongside R. Madhavan and Siddharth, directed by S. Sashikanth, slated for release sometime this year, although no official confirmation has been announced yet.

Additionally, Nayanthara is currently filming Mannangatti Since 1960 with Yogi Babu, directed by YouTuber Dude Vicky. Reports suggest filming wrapped up recently, but the release date hasn't been finalised.

Furthermore, the actor will feature in the Malayalam film Dear Students alongside Nivin Pauly, where she also serves as co-producer alongside Pauly. Helmed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip, the film's release date is yet to be revealed.