Abdul Malik, Prime Accused in Haldwani Violence Arrested in Delhi

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Abdul Malik, a prime accused in violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, who has been on the run for the last two weeks, has finally been arrested in Delhi.

Uttarakhand Police spokesperson Nilesh Anand Bharne has confirmed the arrest. Uttarakhand Police Director General Abhinav Kumar has announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 to the Uttarakhand Police team that arrested Malik in Delhi.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Meena told ETV Bharat that an individual had given shelter to Malik in Delhi. "We cannot reveal much about the case now. Malik is being brought to Haldwani. Our eight teams were searching for him in different parts of the country. Malik's son Moeed is still absconding and a search is on for him," Meena said.

Earlier in the day, Malik's lawyers filed an anticipatory bail at the sessions court in Haldwani. Advocates Ajay Kumar Bahuguna and Shailabh Pandey, representing Malik said a petition has been filed seeking a stay on the arrest.

Violence broke out in Banbhoolpura in Haldwani on February 8 over demolition of an unauthorised madrasa under the government's anti-encroachment drive. The miscreants indulged in stone pelting and arson. Five persons died in the violence and more than 300 people including policemen were injured. Government and private properties worth more than Rs 8 crore were also damaged.

According to police, Malik had built the unathorised madrasa and had frantically opposed its demolition. He hails from a Banjara family in the Muslim community. Malik did his schooling from Haldwani and completed his graduation from Nainital. His family sells rice and grains.

Malik reportedly has contacts in Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party and had contested the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. In the 1990s, he also tried his hands in mining with Chadha Group.

Malik is said to operate many businesses in Haryana and Chandigarh. He was arrested on charges of murdering Rahuf Siddiqui, an SP leader of Haldwani on March 19, 1988 and was jailed for many years. He also has many cases registered against him. He is fond of traveling in luxury cars and carries several personal shooters with him.

Local people alleged that Malik had gained considerable influence in his community by building the unauthorised madrasa and mosque on government land. He allegedly wanted to evade the anti-encroachment drive under the guise of setting up a religious structure.