Haldwani Violence Accused Says He Built Many Other Mosques and Madrassas; His Son Also Arrested

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Police has arrested Abdul Malik, the accused of Banbhulpura violence. Malik and his close associates are in police custody.

The Uttarakhand Police interrogated Abdul Malik and his close associates in the Kathgodam police station. According to police sources, Malik has made many shocking revelations in front. Police sources said Malik told them that not only in Banbhulpura, there are many areas in Haldwani where land is being sold on Rs 100 and Rs 50 stamp papers.

"We asked Malik about illegal madrassas and religious places and he admitted that he has built many madrasas and religious places," police sources said.

According to police sources, during the interrogation, Malik said that his land was vacant and so he built a madrasa for poor children to study.

Police sources said that Malik's relatives can also be interrogated. Abdul Malik has been made the key accused of Haldwani violence. On February 8, Uttarakhand Police arrested 82 people including Abdul Malik after the violence erupted in the jurisdiction of Banbhulpura police station.

Meanwhile, the Haldwani Police have arrested Abdul Malik's son Abdul Moeed from Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena confirmed the development.

He said police teams were formed to search Abdul Malik and they raided several locations in Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, Bihar. "Finally, Abdul Moeed was apprehended from the Delhi National Capital Region," he added.

According to the SSP, some more people have been identified in this case on the basis of photos and videos and will be arrested soon. "Those who are guilty will not be spared," he added.

He also said that DIG Kumaon has given a reward of Rs 5,000 to the team that arrested Abdul Moeed while he has given Rs 2,500 as an award.