Haldwani Violence: Woman Among 4 More Accused Held; Total Arrested Persons 100

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) : Police have arrested four more accused, including a woman, in the Haldwani violence case that took place on February 8 in Banbhulpura police station area of ​​Nainital district. So far, the Nainital Police have arrested a total of 100 people in the Haldwani violence, out of which 6 are women, who are accused of pelting stones at the police during the violence.

The four persons arrested on Monday are residents of Banbhulpura area and they are accused of pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire during the Haldwani riots. The arrested four are identified as Navi Hussain, resident of Indranagar; Zeeshan alias Jibbu, resident of Malik's garden; Sameer, resident of Line No. 07 near Bilali Masjid; and Hazra Begum, resident of Nai Basti.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena has confirmed all four arrests, stating that the police have so far arrested 100 accused in the Haldwani case. The police had registered a case against five thousand people in the Haldwani arson case. Soon other accused will be arrested, SSP Prahlad said, adding that many police teams are deployed for their arrest.

Actually, on February 8, the team of District Administration and Haldwani Municipal Corporation had gone to Malik Ka Bagicha area located in Banbhulpura police station limits to demolish illegal madrasas and namaz places. As soon as the team demolished the illegal building, violence broke out there and people started pelting stones at the police.