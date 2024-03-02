Uttarakhand: MBBS Student 'Assaulted' by Seniors at Haldwani Medical College; Probe Underway

The junior student alleged that the seniors barged into his hostel room and beat him to pulp. Earlier in the day, an argument is believed to have broken out between a senior and a junior student at a farewell party held for the outgoing students at a private hotel.

Haldwani: A medical student was allegedly beaten by his seniors at the Haldwani Medical College in Uttarakhand over an argument during a farewell party of the outgoing students. The seniors have denied the allegations of assault even as the medical college administration has warned of strict action against the accused.

The alleged assault on a junior student in the medical college is also being linked to ragging. The college management has called a meeting of the Anti Ragging Committee on Saturday, March 2.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday Feb 29 after a farewell party for MBBS final year students was held at a hotel located on Rampur Road. Sources said that an argument broke out between a junior and senior student regarding some issue. After the party was over, all the students came back to the hostel. In his complaint, the junior student alleged that at around 1 o'clock in the night, five senior students entered his room and beat him severely.

In a written complaint given to the principal, the complaining student said that five senior students were involved in the incident.

Following the complaint, Principal Dr Arun Joshi himself reached the spot and ordered a probe into the incident. Preliminary internal investigation revealed that five senior students had assaulted the junior student. Later, the disciplinary committee called all the accused students and interrogated them in the case. Sources said that the accused students denied the allegations of assault even as the junior student kept accusing them of assaulting him.

A meeting of the Anti Ragging Committee has also been called on Saturday March 2. Principal of Medical College Haldwani, Dr Arun Joshi said that the entire matter is being investigated and action will be taken as per the recommendations of the Anti Ragging Committee after today's meeting.

