Pithapuram Assembly Election Results 2024: Varun Tej 'CHEERS' as Uncle Pawan Kalyan Leads over YSRCP

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is currently leading in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh. His contender is Vanga Geetha Viswanatham from Jagan Mohan Reddy's Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). Reacting to this positive trend, Pawan's nephew and actor Varun Tej shared a post on social media.

Varun Tej 'CHEERS' as Uncle Pawan Kalyan Leads in Pithapuram over YSRCP (Instagram)

In response to the encouraging developments in the vote count, Varun Tej chose to share his joy with the world through a casual moment captured on Instagram Stories. Varun, seen in a relaxed setting, enjoying a cup of tea, radiated a sense of familial pride and support for his uncle's political journey. Holding a glass tumbler, symbol of the Jena Sena Party, Varun's gesture resonated with Mega Family supporters online.

This time around, Pawan Kalyan has allied with the BJP and Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP for both the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. In a seat-sharing agreement within the NDA, TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats, while BJP contested six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. As per the pact, Jana Sena contested two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

For unversed, Pawan Kalyan entered politics in 2008, leading the youth wing of Praja Rajyam Party, named Yuvarajyam, founded by his brother Chiranjeevi. Although he faced health issues and setbacks, he returned in 2014, forming the Jana Sena Party (JSP). In 2019, Pawan Kalyan faced disappointment in his first electoral bid, but now he seems poised for a comeback.