Haldwani Violence: Primary Accused Abdul Malik's Wanted to Build Resort on Illegally-Owned Land

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The Revenue Department said Wednesday, March 13, that Abdul Malik, the primary accused in the February 8 Banbhulpura violence wanted to build a resort on the 9 Nali land in Bhimtal worth Rs 20 Lakh.

A report regarding this land has been prepared by the Revenue Department and sent to the district administration, officials a said. Apart from this, the administration has also identified some other land and houses in the name of Malik through which auction action can be taken by the department.

On February 14, the Municipal Corporation issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore asking Malik to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash. Meanwhile, the Revenue Department has come to know about the existence of valuable land in his name in Bhimtal.

According to the civic authorities, Malik was initially estimated to have caused a loss of Rs 2.44 crore. They requested that he deposit this sum to the Municipal Corporation by February 15. The notice purportedly stated that the municipal corporation's properties were damaged in an attack by Malik's followers when government officials went to carry out the demolition operation in "Malik Ka Bagicha."



The notice read: "By attacking the teams of police and administration, your supporters have damaged, destroyed, and looted... properties of the Municipal Corporation and caused loss of government property. The above fact is confirmed by an FIR in which you have been named as an accused... According to the preliminary assessment, you have caused a loss of approximately Rs 2.44 crore by causing the incident in a planned manner."

On February 8, as the authorities carried out a drive that resulted in the demolition of a mosque and a madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area, violence broke out in Haldwani, Nainital district. According to district authorities, both buildings located on the illegally-owned Nazool land, belongs to the government land and isn't specifically included in tax records.

The local police station was encircled by a mob, cars were set on fire, and stones were thrown, after which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had called for shoot-at-sight orders.