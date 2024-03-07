Non Hindus not allowed to enter Hanuman Temple in Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): A board has been displayed outside a Hanuman temple in Haldwani in Nainital district of Uttarakhand stating that non-Hindus are prohibited to enter the temple.

The Board which has been put up at the temple's entrance states that 'This Hanuman temple is a holy place for Hindus, entry of non-Hindus is prohibited in it.' "It is also mandatory to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' while entering the temple.

Haldwani Deputy District Magistrate Paritosh Verma said they were unaware about the matter, but they would definitely have a word with the temple committee in this regard.

The Hanuman temple is located in Gaujajali area and has been built by one Kamal Muni built on his land around three years ago. Locals come to offer prayers to this temple in the morning and evening.

Lord Ram is also worshiped in the temple and locals recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' on Tuesday and Saturday. Kamal Muni said Lord Hanuman is a sacred god of Hindus. "In such a situation, if any non-Hindu enters this temple, the sanctity of the temple will be affected. Keeping this in view, I have displayed the board outside the temple," he added.

According to Muni, special worship is done on Saturday and Tuesday. "It is the responsibility of all of us to maintain the sanctity of this temple, in view of which the entry of non-Hindus has been prohibited," he added.