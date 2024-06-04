Hassan Lok Sabha Seat Results 2024 | Rape Accused Revanna Loses JD(S) Bastion to INC's Shreyas Patel

Hassan: In Karnataka's Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party clinched a significant victory as its candidate, Shreyas Patel, secured the Hassan seat, defeating Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) stalwart H.D. Deve Gowda. Prajwal Revanna's campaign was marred by allegations of sexual abuse, culminating in his arrest just days prior to the announcement of the election results.

This victory not only marks a political triumph for the Congress but also underscores the impact of the controversy surrounding Revanna's candidacy on the electorate's decision-making process.

The counting of votes for the highly anticipated Lok Sabha Elections commenced on Tuesday with suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is in police custody till June 6, in connection with sexual abuse and rape cases, initially leading from the Hassan parliamentary seat.

In the second phase of polling on April 26, Hassan constituency saw an impressive turnout of 77.68% out of its total 1,348,966 eligible voters. The candidates vying for the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections include Shreyas M Patel representing the Indian National Congress (INC), Devaraj M Y from the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS), H D Revanna representing the Purvanchal Mahapanchayat (PUVM), Prajwal Revanna from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS).

The Hassan MP was arrested by the SIT in the wee hours of May 31 upon his arrival at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. He was later produced before City Civil Court after his medical examination at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

Revanna returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country supposedly on the night of April 26 after several obscene videos allegedly involving him surfaced on social media platforms.

Revanna is facing a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked as a domestic help at his house. Prajwal’s counsel had made a special request for the court to provide him with a television set to watch the election results.

In the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prajwal Revanna of the clinched victory with 676,606 votes, surpassing Manju A of the BJP who secured 535,282 votes, resulting in a substantial victory margin of 141,324 votes.