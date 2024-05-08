AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Son Assaults Petrol Pump Staff; Video Goes Viral; Case Registered

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Son Assaults Petrol Pump Staff (File)

New Delhi/Noida: In a setback to the ruling AAP in Delhi, police have booked party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son after the latter thrashed staff at a petrol pump in Noida on Tuesday, officials said. Videos of the alleged assault have gone viral on social media.

Additional DCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra said that on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against the MLA and his son and many others adding further investigation is going on in the case. Noida DCP Vidyasagar Mishra said that legal action will be taken as per law. Police have not arrested anyone in the case so far.

The alleged incident of assault has taken place on Tuesday at a petrol pump located in Sector 95. In his complaint lodged with the police, petrol pump manager Vinod Kumar said that on Tuesday, Anas Khan, son of Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah, reached the petrol pump and started arguing with the employees, asking for quick filling of fuel. The MLA's son along with his associates also beat up the petrol pump employees before leaving the fuel station.

The petrol pump staff further alleged that AAP MLA Amanatullah also reached the spot and threatened the petrol pump manager Vinod Kumar Singh over phone. According to him, the MLA told him that “if I start beating your staff right now, you will not be able to do anything to us”.

The CCTV footage of the assault has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the MLA's son is seen beating the petrol pump worker. In another video, the MLA himself is threatening the petrol pump manager and other employees.