Enforcement Directorate Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after a long interrogation, sources said. Earlier, the 50-year-old MLA had appeared before the ED office on Thursday morning in the national capital.

It is understood that Khan has been arrested in the Delhi Waqf Board scam. The probe agency interrogated Khan for about nine and a half hours. Amanatullah Khan represents the Okhla constituency in Delhi.

Amanatullah Khan is accused of illegal recruitment and money transactions when he was the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. The ED is investigating the matter of money laundering in this case. The case is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). An ED team had also raided his house last year in this connection.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who is himself out of bail, had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Modi government is fully engaged in Operation Lotus. Ministers and MLAs are being arrested by making fake cases against them. @KhanAmanatullah ED is preparing to arrest him by making a baseless case against him. Dictatorship will end soon. I am going to meet his family."

The ED has already arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a separate case.