Money Laundering Case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Appears before ED

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan appeared before the ED for questioning in connection to a money laundering case which stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan appeared before the ED for questioning in connection to a money laundering case which stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints.

New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

The deposition of the 50-year-old legislator from the Okhla assembly seat comes after the Supreme Court last week refused to entertain his anticipatory bail application in the case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship. The apex court directed him to join the investigation on April 18.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Khan said he did not do anything wrong. The money laundering case against Khan stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints.

The ED, which had conducted raids on the premises of the legislator, has claimed Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.