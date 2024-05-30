ETV Bharat / bharat

India Successfully Test-Fires RudraM Air-to-Surface Missile

By PTI

Published : May 30, 2024, 6:27 AM IST

RudraM-II is an indigenously developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system meant for the Air-to-Surface role of neutralising many types of enemy assets. A number of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated into the missile system, according to the Ministry of Defence.

India Successfully Tests Anti-Radiation Missile 'RudraM-II' (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired a RudraM air-to-surface missile from a Su-30 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) off the coast of Odisha. The defence ministry said the flight-testing of the RudraM-II missile met all the trial objectives.

RudraM-II is an indigenously-developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system meant for air-to-surface role to neutralise several types of enemy assets. A number of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) laboratories have been incorporated in the missile system.

"The DRDO successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force off the coast of Odisha at around 1130 hours on May 29," the ministry said. "The flight-test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system and control and guidance algorithm," it said.

The ministry said the performance of the missile has been validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed at various locations, including the on-board ship.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the IAF and the industry on the successful test-flight of RudraM-II. "The successful test has consolidated the role of the RudraM-II system as a force multiplier to the armed forces," he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Samir V Kamat complimented the DRDO team for their untiring efforts and contribution culminating into the successful flight test, the ministry said in a statement.

