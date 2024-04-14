7 Including 2 Children Burnt Alive As Car Collides With Truck in Rajasthan

Fatehpur (Rajasthan): Seven people, including two children were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the national highway near Fatehpur in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, were going towards Chru at Salasar Pulia when the accident occurred. Inspector Subhash Bijaraniyan said that the car slammed into a moving truck from behind. "After which, both the car and the truck caught fire. The fire took an awful turn due to the car's LPG kit. The passengers could not open the car's doors and were burnt alive. Rolls of thread loaded on the truck too caught fire", he said.

On information, senior officials of the police and administration reached the spot along with fire tenders. With the help of locals, the injured were taken to the sub-district hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

According to police, the mobile phones recovered from the car were switched on and the last dialed numbers were called. It was learnt that the deceased were returning home after visiting Salasar Balaji.

Six of the seven deceased have been identified as Neelam Goyal, Ashutosh Goyal, Manju Bindal, Hardik Bindal, Swati Bindal, Deeksha Bindal. Police have informed the families of the deceased. After relatives arrive on Monday, bodies will be handed over following postmortem.

Earlier, three labourers working at a brick kiln died in a road accident in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. All three were going to a nearby shop to buy goods when they were run over by a speeding car. The deceased were Shiv Shankar, Prabhu and Santosh. All were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district and worked at a nearby brick kiln.