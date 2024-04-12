Four People Killed in Road Accident in Himachal Pradesh

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): At least four people were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Kotseri Panchayat located in Anni in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.

A senior police official said that the car's driver lost control over the vehicle after which it fell into a ditch. "All the four people, who were travelling in the car, died on the spot. The deceased were on their way to Kotseri Panchayat. The police officials and the locals reached the spot and have managed to take out the bodies," the police official added.

Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Gokul Chandran Karthikeya said the bodies will be sent for post-mortem at the Anni Hospital. "After the post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the kin," the SP added.

The deceased have been identified as Veer Singh, Happy, Surendra and Sonu. Police said a case will be registered under relevant sections of the IPC and a probe is underway. Anni MLA Lokendra Kumar has expressed grief over the death of four people.

